Tesco Beef Lasagne 400G

- Energy2143kJ 509kcal25%
- Fat16.1g23%
- Saturates6.9g35%
- Sugars10.5g12%
- Salt2.1g35%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 536kJ / 127kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free pasta sheets layered with beef, tomato and red wine sauce and a coconut and oat drink sauce, topped with coconut alternative to Cheddar cheese.
- GLUTEN free, WHEAT free, MILK free, EGG free
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Pasta [Rice Flour, Cornflour, Water], Beef (17%), Tomato Purée, Oat Drink [Water, Folic Acid, Iodine, Oats, Vitamin D, Rapeseed Oil, Vitamin B12, Calcium Carbonate, Riboflavin, Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum))], Tomato Passata, Tomato, Onion, Water, Carrot, Red Wine, Cornflour, Tomato Juice, Garlic Purée, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Parsley, Chicken Extract, Oregano, Sunflower Oil, Rosemary, Sea Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Cracked Black Pepper, Yeast Extract Powder, Olive Fruit Extract, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, White Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground Black Pepper, Basil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven heat. Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (400g)
|Energy
|536kJ / 127kcal
|2143kJ / 509kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|16.1g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|16.2g
|64.8g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|10.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|3.7g
|Protein
|6.1g
|24.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|2.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When oven heated according to instructions.
