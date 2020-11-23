By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Greek Olives In Garlic & Herbs 115G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 2.00
£17.40/kg

Offer

1/3 of a pack (38g)
  • Energy319kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 319kJ

Product Description

  • Pitted green Halkidiki olives and black Kalamata olives in a rapeseed oil, herb and garlic dressing.
  • SHARING PLATES Green Halkidiki olives & black Kalamata olives in a garlic & herb dressing
  • Pack size: 115G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:  Green Halkidiki Olives, Black Kalamata Olives, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Basil, Red Chilli, Parsley, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

115g

Nutrition

Typical Values1/3 of a packPer 100g
Energy319kJ841kJ78kcal204kcal
Fat7.9g20.9g
Saturates1.0g2.7g
Carbohydrate0.6g1.5g
Sugars<0.1g0.1g
Fibre1.1g3.0g
Protein0.4g1.1g
Salt1.3g3.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

