TESCO FIRE PIT INDIAN SPICED CHICKEN THIGH KEBABS 280G

- Energy711kJ 169kcal8%
- Fat7.2g10%
- Saturates1.8g9%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 635kJ / 151kcal
Product Description
- Diced chicken thigh kebabs in an Indian style marinade on wooden skewers with a sachet of red onion and lime chutney.
- with red onion & lime chutney
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (79%), Red Onion and Lime Chutney [Onion, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Maize Starch, Bell Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Coriander, Cumin, Parsley, Concentrated Lime Juice, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Lime Oil, Maltodextrin], Sugar, Sea Salt, Coriander, Dried Onion, Onion Powder, Bell Pepper, Black Onion Seed, Black Pepper, Cumin, Turmeric, Parsley, Fenugreek, Cardamom, Lemon Oil, Lime Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C, / Gas 5 20 mins Place kebabs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 20 minutes. Pour contents of sachet into small bowl and microwave for 1 minute.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
280g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (112g**)
|Energy
|635kJ / 151kcal
|711kJ / 169kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|3.8g
|4.3g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.6g
|22.0g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 280g typically weighs 224g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021