Wicked Kitchen Bbq Tenders & Cream Corn Wrap

Product Description
- Soya pieces in a barbecue sauce with creamed sweetcorn, slaw and smoked coconut oil alternative to cheese in a bar marked tortilla wrap.
- Flame grilled soya protein shreds in sweet smoky BBQ sauce, smoky coconut oil alternative to cheese, creamed corn and crisp slaw
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sweetcorn, Water, Soya Pieces (14%) [Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Dextrose, Salt], White Cabbage, Palm Oil, Spinach, Red Onion, Brown Sugar, Tomato Purée, Cane Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Coconut Oil, Cornflour, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Smoked Paprika, Oat Fibre, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Yeast Extract, Tricalcium Citrate, Onion Powder, Paprika, Smoked Garlic, Black Pepper, Colour (Carotenes), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1693kJ / 402kcal
|798kJ / 190kcal
|Fat
|11.2g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|58.3g
|27.5g
|Sugars
|14.2g
|6.7g
|Fibre
|5.1g
|2.4g
|Protein
|14.4g
|6.8g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
