Wicked Kitchen Bbq Tenders & Cream Corn Wrap

Wicked Kitchen Bbq Tenders & Cream Corn Wrap
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
Each pack
  • Energy1693kJ 402kcal
    20%
  • Fat11.2g
    16%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars14.2g
    16%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1693kJ / 402kcal

Product Description

  • Soya pieces in a barbecue sauce with creamed sweetcorn, slaw and smoked coconut oil alternative to cheese in a bar marked tortilla wrap.
  • Flame grilled soya protein shreds in sweet smoky BBQ sauce, smoky coconut oil alternative to cheese, creamed corn and crisp slaw

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sweetcorn, Water, Soya Pieces (14%) [Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Dextrose, Salt], White Cabbage, Palm Oil, Spinach, Red Onion, Brown Sugar, Tomato Purée, Cane Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Coconut Oil, Cornflour, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Smoked Paprika, Oat Fibre, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Yeast Extract, Tricalcium Citrate, Onion Powder, Paprika, Smoked Garlic, Black Pepper, Colour (Carotenes), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach packPer 100g
Energy1693kJ / 402kcal798kJ / 190kcal
Fat11.2g5.3g
Saturates4.2g2.0g
Carbohydrate58.3g27.5g
Sugars14.2g6.7g
Fibre5.1g2.4g
Protein14.4g6.8g
Salt1.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

