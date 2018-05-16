Wicked Kitchen 2 Amazin Avo & Chick P Burgers 226g

- Energy653kJ 155kcal8%
- Fat4.6g7%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 673kJ / 160kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned wheat and pea protein with avocado, chickpeas, red chilli and lime zest, shaped into burgers.
- Seasoned wheat and pea protein, with chickpeas, avocado, zesty lime and chilli GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi we're Derek & Chad. We're Chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legends. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Pack size: 226G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Wheat Protein (26%), Water, Avocado Purée (10%), Chickpeas (7%), Rice Flour, Reconstituted Pea Protein (4.5%), Red Pepper, Pea Protein (3.5%), Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Concentrated Lime Juice, Potato Maltodextrin, Parsley, Coriander, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Lime Zest, Black Pepper, Onion, Sugar, Maize Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 13 mins. Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 3 minutes. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins. Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 3 minutes. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 17 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Chilled: 10 mins. Frozen: 15 mins. Place on a non-stick tray and grill on a medium heat, turning halfway during cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Chilled: 11 mins. Frozen: 19 mins. Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add burger to pan and fry on a medium heat, turning halfway during cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (97g**)
|Energy
|673kJ / 160kcal
|653kJ / 155kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|16.8g
|16.3g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|2.4g
|Protein
|11.3g
|11.0g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 226g typically weighs 194g.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
