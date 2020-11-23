Tesco Garlic & Parsley Anchovies 110G
- Energy199kJ 48kcal2%
- Fat2.5g4%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 199kJ
Product Description
- Marinated anchovies in a garlic and parsley dressing.
- Sharing Plates Succulent, meaty anchovies in a garlic & parsley dressing
- Pack size: 110G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Marinated Anchovies [Anchovy (Fish), Vinegar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using anchovies caught in Central-Eastern Atlantic
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
60g e
Net Contents
110g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|½ of a pack (30g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|199kJ
|665kJ
|48kcal
|159kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|8.5g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|6.0g
|19.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|2.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold, drained.
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
