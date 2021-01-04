Tesco Fajita Chicken Rice Pot 275G
- Energy1868kJ 445kcal22%
- Fat16.0g23%
- Saturates5.8g29%
- Sugars5.2g6%
- Salt1.7g28%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1868kJ / 445kcal
Product Description
- Cooked long grain chilli rice with beans and seared chicken breast, roasted red pepper sauce and mature Cheddar cheese.
- HEAT TO EAT
- Pack size: 275G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Chilli Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Sugar, Coriander, Oregano, Mustard Powder, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Concentrated Lime Juice, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Chicken Breast (15%), Tomato, Red Kidney Beans, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Black Turtle Beans, Tomato Paste, Water, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Red Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Smoked Paprika, Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Red Chilli Purée, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Parsley, Ancho Chilli, Garlic Powder, Coriander, Lemon Zest, Mustard Seed, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 2 mins 30 secs/ 900W 2 mins.
Heat on full power with film lid on for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid and stir.
Heat for another 1 minute 30 seconds (800W), 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Produce of
Made using EU and non EU chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
275g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack (275g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1868kJ / 445kcal
|679kJ / 162kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|49.5g
|18.0g
|Sugars
|5.2g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|6.1g
|2.2g
|Protein
|22.8g
|8.3g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
