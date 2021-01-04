By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fajita Chicken Rice Pot 275G

Tesco Fajita Chicken Rice Pot 275G
£ 2.50
£0.91/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1868kJ 445kcal
    22%
  • Fat16.0g
    23%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars5.2g
    6%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1868kJ / 445kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked long grain chilli rice with beans and seared chicken breast, roasted red pepper sauce and mature Cheddar cheese.
  • HEAT TO EAT
  • Pack size: 275G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Chilli Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Sugar, Coriander, Oregano, Mustard Powder, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Concentrated Lime Juice, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Chicken Breast (15%), Tomato, Red Kidney Beans, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Black Turtle Beans, Tomato Paste, Water, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Red Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Smoked Paprika, Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Red Chilli Purée, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Parsley, Ancho Chilli, Garlic Powder, Coriander, Lemon Zest, Mustard Seed, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 mins 30 secs/ 900W 2 mins.
Heat on full power with film lid on for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid and stir.
Heat for another 1 minute 30 seconds (800W), 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Produce of

Made using EU and non EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

275g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach pack (275g)Per 100g
Energy1868kJ / 445kcal679kJ / 162kcal
Fat16.0g5.8g
Saturates5.8g2.1g
Carbohydrate49.5g18.0g
Sugars5.2g1.9g
Fibre6.1g2.2g
Protein22.8g8.3g
Salt1.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

