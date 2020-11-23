Tesco Morrocan Inspired Falafel 110G
Product Description
- Falafels made with chickpeas, sweet potato, carrot, sultanas and spices.
- Sharing Plates Sweet potato, carrot & fruity sultanas with a hint of cumin
- Pack size: 110G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chickpeas, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sultana, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dried Potato, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Yeast, Chilli Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 10-12 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
110g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|½ of a pack (55g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|490kJ
|891kJ
|117kcal
|213kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|8.2g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|12.9g
|23.5g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|7.7g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|9.9g
|Protein
|3.5g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
