Most Wanted Sauvignon Blanc 2.25L

Most Wanted Box
An absolutely delicious surprise. We have always enjoyed Most Wanted Sauvignon Blanc so to find it conveniently boxed and with no reduction in quality is a bonus.
Really great sauvignon, crisp and fresh. The bag i
Really great sauvignon, crisp and fresh. The bag in box meant it stayed fresh for nearly a month!
Great to see the Tesco boxed wine range expanding,
Great to see the Tesco boxed wine range expanding, no doubt due to its safer and more compact transportability for online deliveries. But don't be taken in on price: these 'bulk' versions often cost the same as their more easily recyclable glass bottle alternatives.