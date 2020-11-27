By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Most Wanted Sauvignon Blanc 2.25L

4.3(3)Write a review
£ 20.00
£6.67/75cl

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White New Zealand Wine
  • Home: New Zealand
  • Style: Crisp / Zingy / Fruity
  • Taste: Citrus / Passion Fruit / Gooseberry
  • Food: Salads / Seafood / Thai Dishes
  • Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Wine is our passion and you'll find the wines you need to know in our Most Wanted range. We've done the hard work so you don't have to. Pour. Sit back. Enjoy.
  • Wine of New Zealand
  • Enjoy for up to six weeks
  • Pack size: 2.25L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • Citrus / Passion Fruit / Gooseberry

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

28.1

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Most Wanted Wines

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Most Wanted Wines

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The Sauvignon Blanc grapes were picked, crushed and destemmed and then fermented in stainless steel tanks at a carefully controlled temperature to keep all the intense aromas and fresh fruit flavours.

History

Regional Information

  • New Zealand has gained a world class reputation for its Sauvignon Blanc, with trademark passion fruit and gooseberry flavours intensified by the relatively cool coastal climate which helps give freshness and aromatics to the grapes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • The use of sharp instruments to open the box is not recommended
  • 1 Lay pack on its side with perforated opening facing upwards. Break & lift perforated flap & tear off circular portion
  • 2 Pull neck of tap out fully, position in opening and snap back to secure trap
  • 3 Remove security seal from spout
  • 4 Tear off protective cover from tap button
  • 5 Pour by pressing tap button with thumb

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.
  • By:

Importer address

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.
  • By:
  • W1740.

Return to

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.
  • www.MostWantedWines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Most Wanted Box

5 stars

An absolutely delicious surprise. We have always enjoyed Most Wanted Sauvignon Blanc so to find it conveniently boxed and with no reduction in quality is a bonus.

Really great sauvignon, crisp and fresh. The bag i

5 stars

Really great sauvignon, crisp and fresh. The bag in box meant it stayed fresh for nearly a month!

Great to see the Tesco boxed wine range expanding,

3 stars

Great to see the Tesco boxed wine range expanding, no doubt due to its safer and more compact transportability for online deliveries. But don't be taken in on price: these 'bulk' versions often cost the same as their more easily recyclable glass bottle alternatives.

