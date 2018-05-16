Wicked Kitchen 4 Chilli & Lime Kebabs 350g 

- Energy960kJ 228kcal11%
Product Description
- Wheat and pea protein formed pieces marinated in a chilli and lime sauce on a skewer.
- Wheat & Pea Protein Sizzlin wheat and pea protein in a wickedly hot and zesty, lime and chilli marinade. Get ya grill on GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi we're Derek & Chad. We're Chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legends. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Reconstituted Wheat Protein (28%), Pea Protein (7%), Reconstituted Pea Protein (5%), Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), White Wine Vinegar, Flavouring, Tomato Paste, Lime Zest, Dextrose, Brown Sugar, Salt, Amarillo Chilli, Concentrated Lime Juice, Cornflour, Potato Maltodextrin, Chilli, Smoked Water, Parsley, Bamboo Fibre, Colour (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Pea Fibre, Onion, Garlic, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Maize Maltodextrin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 kebabs (149g**)
|Energy
|644kJ / 153kcal
|960kJ / 228kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|13.7g
|20.4g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.2g
|Protein
|15.7g
|23.4g
|Salt
|1.6g
|2.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 298g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..
