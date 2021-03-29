Tesco 2 Indian Inspired Lamb Leg Steaks 250G
Product Description
- 2 Lamb leg steaks seasoned with spices and herbs.
- From Trusted Farms Tender lamb leg steaks seasoned with coriander and turmeric
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (98%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Onion Powder, Salt, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Garlic Powder, Cumin Powder, Ginger, Chilli Powder, Black Onion Seed, Chilli Flakes, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Seed, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Coriander Leaf, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: 14-18 mins Place steaks under a pre-heated grill for 14-16 minutes (medium) or 16-18 minutes (well done) turning once. Remove from grill and allow to rest for 2 minutes before serving.
Produce of
Made using British lamb.
Preparation and Usage
Allow steaks to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One steak (104g**)
|Energy
|738kJ / 176kcal
|767kJ / 183kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|7.4g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|26.9g
|28.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 208g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
