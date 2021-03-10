Tesco Fire Pit North Carolina inspired BBQ Pork Belly 450g
- Energy1162kJ 280kcal14%
- Fat20.5g29%
- Saturates7.4g37%
- Sugars3.6g4%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1384kJ / 333kcal
Product Description
- Boneless, rindless pork belly slices with a mustard barbecue sauce.
- with a tangy mustard BBQ sauce
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (83%), Mustard Barbecue Sauce (11%) [Water, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Mustard Powder, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Chilli Purée, Mustard Flour, Salt, Turmeric, Smoked Paprika, Mustard Oil], Sugar, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Salt, Cider Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Turmeric, Black Pepper, Dried Red Chilli, Smoked Salt, Flavouring, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika Extract, Chilli Extract, Clove extract, Nutmeg Extract, Cinnamon.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove all packaging and set sauce sachet to one side. For best results, oven cook. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35-40 mins. Place on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes, add sauce and return to the oven for 5 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging and set sauce sachet to one side. 20-25 mins Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill, turning occasionally. For the final 5 minutes brush sauce over evenly and return under the grill.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
approx. 4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
450g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One belly slice (84g**)
|Energy
|1384kJ / 333kcal
|1162kJ / 280kcal
|Fat
|24.4g
|20.5g
|Saturates
|8.8g
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.5g
|3.8g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|23.4g
|19.7g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 450g typically weighs 336g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021