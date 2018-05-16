Simplycook Chilli Con Carne Paste Pots 2X35g

Product Description
- Chilli Con Carne Paste
- With Rich and Fiery Cayenne Pepper
- Pack size: 70G
Information
Ingredients
Yeast Extract (Salt), Tomato Puree, Salt, Water, Onion Juice Concentrate, Toasted Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Ground Cumin, Ground Thyme, Ground Bay, Ground Black Pepper
Storage
Store: In a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Quick Recipe: (Serves 2)
- 1. Fry 1 chopped onion.
- 2. Add 250g beef mince and cook until brown.
- 3. Add 1x pot Chilli Con Carne Paste, 200g tin chopped tomatoes and 210g tin kidney beans. Cook for 10 mins.
- Serve with rice and soured cream.
- Vegetarian recipe: Swap beef for 250g puy lentils.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- SimplyCook Ltd,
- 96 Leonard Street,
- London,
- EC2A 4RH.
Return to
- SimplyCook Ltd,
- 96 Leonard Street,
- London,
- EC2A 4RH.
Net Contents
2 x 35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g Pot
|Energy
|746kJ
|261kJ
|-
|177kcal
|62kcal
|Fat (g)
|1.2
|0.4
|of which Saturates (g)
|0.3
|0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|19.6
|6.9
|of which Sugars (g)
|8.7
|3.0
|Fibre (g)
|3
|1.1
|Protein(g)
|21.2
|7.4
|Salt (g)
|14.4
|5.0
