Tesco Fire Pit 2 Lamb Burgers 227g
New
- Energy1001kJ 240kcal12%
- Fat15.7g22%
- Saturates7.3g37%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1001kJ / 240kcal
Product Description
- Lamb burgers, lightly seasoned.
- From Trusted Farms Lightly seasoned and finely ground for full flavour
- Pack size: 227G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (92%), Rice Flour, Water, Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Onion, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Ginger Powder, Maize Starch, Yeast, Psyllium Fibre.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Chilled: 14-16 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium-high grill for 14-16 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British lamb.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
227g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (100g**)
|Energy
|1001kJ / 240kcal
|1001kJ / 240kcal
|Fat
|15.7g
|15.7g
|Saturates
|7.3g
|7.3g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|4.4g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|20.1g
|20.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 227g typically weighs 200g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.. Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021