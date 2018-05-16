We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit 2 Lamb Burgers 227g

£ 3.00
£13.22/kg

New

One burger
  • Energy1001kJ 240kcal
    12%
  • Fat15.7g
    22%
  • Saturates7.3g
    37%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1001kJ / 240kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb burgers, lightly seasoned.
  • From Trusted Farms Lightly seasoned and finely ground for full flavour
  • Pack size: 227G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (92%), Rice Flour, Water, Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Onion, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Ginger Powder, Maize Starch, Yeast, Psyllium Fibre.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Chilled: 14-16 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium-high grill for 14-16 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Made using British lamb.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

227g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (100g**)
Energy1001kJ / 240kcal1001kJ / 240kcal
Fat15.7g15.7g
Saturates7.3g7.3g
Carbohydrate4.4g4.4g
Sugars0.9g0.9g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein20.1g20.1g
Salt0.8g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 227g typically weighs 200g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

