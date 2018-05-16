Innocent Orange, Carrot & Mango Smoothie 750Ml

Product Description
- This innocent smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit, pure juices and coconut water.
- 10% of our profits go to charity
- innocentfoundation.org
- A source of Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. PS Eat your greens.
- Bundles of Mangoes
- Bunding. If you're up on your sustainable farming techniques, you'll know exactly what that means. For the handful of people who aren't, bunding is a way of arranging soil so it holds water and stays healthy. While it isn't riveting dinner party chat, it is something we're doing with a few of our Indian mango farmers and now they're growing a lot more mangoes than before. Great for them, great for us, not so great for your dinner party guests.
- Certified B Corporation - Being a B Corp means we believe in using business as a force for good. Head to innocentdrinks.co.uk/bcorp
- Rainforest Alliance Certified - bananas
- This bottle is made from 50% recycled plastic and 15% plant material. Please pop the cap on and recycle (be sure to drink it first).
- Cap On - Recycle
- 100% recyclable bottle & cap
- ® = Responsible
- The Naturally Good Smoothie
- Pasteurised
- A source of vitamin C & fibre
- Responsibly sourced ingredients
- A packed with Natural Goodness
- Never added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit and vegetables
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
2 Squeezed Oranges (21%), 2 Mashed Bananas (20%), 30 Pressed White Grapes, 1 Crushed Mango (12%), 3/4 of a Pressed Apple, 3/4 of a Pressed Carrot (11%), Some Coconut Water and a Squeeze of Lemon
Storage
Keep refrigerated (0-8ºC). For best before date, see neck. Once opened, drink within 4 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening, not after.
Number of uses
There are 5 x 150ml servings per bottle
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml
|Energy
|227kJ (54kcal)
|341kJ (80kcal)
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|(of which saturates)
|<0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|18g
|(of which sugars)
|11g
|17g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.03g
|Vitamin C
|19mg (23%*)
|28mg (35%*)
|Potassium
|196mg (9.8%*)
|294mg (15%*)
|*% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|1 serving = 150ml
|-
|-
|There are 5 x 150ml servings per bottle
|-
|-
