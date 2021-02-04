Fridge Raiders Mexican Heatwave Veggie Bites 70G

I'd pay to NOT eat one
Worst thing I've ever put in my mouth
Horrible Texture
I was excited to try these as have been saying for years that there needs to be more on the go veggie snacks but these are NOT the answer. They don’t really have any Mexican flavour but more than anything the texture is absoloutely horrible. I assumed they’d be similar to regular FR’s with a little bit of chew & bite to them but they were completely soft, almost to the point of being a Paste! They tasted like they needed cooking in the oven to firm up and they were genuinely very unpleasant. I wouldn’t buy these again and think it’s a real shame FR’s didn’t decide to use meat replacement and make them like their regular FR’s.