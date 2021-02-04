We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fridge Raiders Mexican Heatwave Veggie Bites 70G

1(2)Write a review
Fridge Raiders Mexican Heatwave Veggie Bites 70G
£ 1.00
£14.29/kg

Product Description

  • Mexican flavoured bites of seasoned garden vegetables
  • Our bites combine 74% vegetables, with 26% seasoning and ingredients. Nothing more, nothing less. Just simple, delicious veggies for whenever you need a pick me up.
  • We've made it our mission to keep you going with snacks of substance.
  • That's why our Veggie Bites are made of 100% seasoned vegetables: to deliver satisfaction that lasts.
  • Plant-based goodness, straight from the fridge. Because life is too full for empty snacks.
  • Not Yet Recycled
  • Plant Based
  • 100% Seasoned Vegetables
  • Packed with delicious veggies
  • Source of Fibre
  • Naturally low in saturated fat
  • It's all real... no artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 70G
Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (74%) (Butternut Squash, Chickpea, Red Pepper, Sweetcorn, Potato Flake, Onion), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Coriander, Garlic, Natural Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Ginger, Smoked Paprika, Emulsifier: Methylcellulose, Cumin, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Chipotle

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Soya., Made to a plant based recipe in a factory that also handles Meat For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keeping It FreshFor maximum flavour and freshness, keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within 2 days of opening and before the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Careline UK Inc. NI: 0800 783 43 21
  • @fridgeraiders.co.uk

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (70g)
Energy 818kJ/195kcal573kJ/137kcal
Fat 7.0g4.9g
of which saturates 0.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate 25g17g
of which sugars 3.6g2.5g
Fibre 5.6g3.9g
Protein 5.3g3.7g
Salt 1.5g1.1g
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
This pack contains 1 serving--

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

I'd pay to NOT eat one

1 stars

Worst thing I've ever put in my mouth

Horrible Texture

1 stars

I was excited to try these as have been saying for years that there needs to be more on the go veggie snacks but these are NOT the answer. They don’t really have any Mexican flavour but more than anything the texture is absoloutely horrible. I assumed they’d be similar to regular FR’s with a little bit of chew & bite to them but they were completely soft, almost to the point of being a Paste! They tasted like they needed cooking in the oven to firm up and they were genuinely very unpleasant. I wouldn’t buy these again and think it’s a real shame FR’s didn’t decide to use meat replacement and make them like their regular FR’s.

