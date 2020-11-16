Heat & Enjoy Garlic & Chilli Prawns 170G
Energy809kJ 192kcal
Fat6.9g
Saturates0.7g
Sugars9.2g
Salt1.2g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 809kJ
Product Description
- King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) coated in a spicy batter with a sachet of chilli and garlic sauce.
- Hong Kong style tempura battered King Prawns in a sticky chilli, garlic and soy sauce
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (38%), Chilli & Garlic Sauce [Sugar, Water, Red Wine Vinegar, Dried Red Pepper, Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Dried Onion, Soya Bean, Cayenne Pepper, Wheat, Paprika, Chilli, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cumin Powder, Ginger Powder, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Leaf, Lemongrass, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Ethanol, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Sugar, Palm Oil, Maize Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Wheat Gluten, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cumin Powder, Cane Molasses, Capsicum Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 12 mins Remove sleeve and film lid, place the sachet to one side. Place the foil tray on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 6 minutes. Remove from oven and drizzle the sauce evenly over the battered prawns, stir and return to oven for another 6 minutes. Remove from foil tray and serve.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 16 mins Remove sleeve and film lid, place the sachet to one side. Place the foil tray on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and drizzle the sauce evenly over the battered prawns, stir and return to oven for another 6 minutes. Remove from foil tray and serve.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Net Contents
170g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (79g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|809kJ
|1024kJ
|192kcal
|244kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|8.7g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|25.4g
|32.1g
|Sugars
|9.2g
|11.6g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Protein
|6.7g
|8.5g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 170g typically weighs 158g.
|-
|-
Safety information
