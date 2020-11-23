Tesco Chorizo In Balsamic Glaze 150G
Product Description
- Dry cured pork sausage with paprika and garlic in a balsamic vinegar glaze.
- Sharing Plates Spanish Chorizo in a sweet balsamic glaze
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (79%), Balsamic Vinegar (7%) [Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Sugar, Salt, Paprika (2%), Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Oregano.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: To heat, remove from packaging and decant into an oven suitable container. OVEN 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 Chilled: 7-9 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir through before serving.
Produce of
Made using Spanish pork.
Preparation and Usage
Can be eaten hot or cold.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (75g)
|Energy
|1655kJ
|1241kJ
|399kcal
|299kcal
|Fat
|31.5g
|23.6g
|Saturates
|11.1g
|8.3g
|Carbohydrate
|8.1g
|6.1g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.1g
|Protein
|20.0g
|15.0g
|Salt
|3.7g
|2.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
