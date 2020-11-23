By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Peppers Stuffed With Chilli Cheese 135G

Tesco Peppers Stuffed With Chilli Cheese 135G
£ 3.00
£22.23/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack (68g)
  • Energy590kJ 142kcal
    7%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 590kJ

Product Description

  • Red peppers stuffed with full fat soft cheese with chilli in sunflower oil.
  • Sharing Plates Sweet & spicy cherry peppers with a chilli infused soft cheese
  • Pack size: 135G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper (25%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (22%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Onion Powder, Salt, Chilli Powder, Tomato Purée, Garlic Powder, Spices, Cornflour, Yeast Extract Powder, Parsley, Stabilisers (Carob Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Alpha-Tocopherol).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: To heat, remove from packaging and decant into an oven suitable container. OVEN 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 Chilled: 5-7 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be eaten hot or cold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

135g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/2 of a pack (68g)Per 100g
Energy590kJ867kJ142kcal209kcal
Fat11.6g17.1g
Saturates3.8g5.6g
Carbohydrate7.1g10.4g
Sugars5.8g8.5g
Fibre1.6g2.3g
Protein1.6g2.3g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

