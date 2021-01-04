Heinz Baked Beans Protein Pot Scrambled Egg & Sausage 230G
Product Description
- Baked beans in a tomato sauce with scrambled free-range egg, pork sausage and spinach.
- Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass as a part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Rise and Heinz
- Our Beanz now have even more going for them, combined with sausage and scrambled egg for and all-day breakfast at breakneck speed.
- Rinse - Pot - Recycle
- Lid - Recycle
- Film - Recycle
- 1 of Your 5 a Day
- Made for Breakfast
- High Fibre
- Low Sugar
- High in protein
- Pack size: 230G
- Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
Information
Ingredients
Heinz Baked Beans (70%) (Beans (47%), Tomatoes (36%), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract), Free Range Scrambled Egg (15%) (Pasteurised Free-Range Whole Egg, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Lactic Acid; Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum; White Pepper Extract), Pork Sausage (11%) (Pork (92%), Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Parsley, Sage, Rice Flour, Nutmeg, Corinader, Black Pepper), Spinach (4%)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.Do not exceed the Use By date.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: (800W)
1. Remove plastic lid and peel film back half way.
2. Heat on full power for 2 minutes and 45 seconds (time given is approximate).
3. Stir gently before eating.
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pot
|% RI*Per pot
|Energy
|422kJ
|971kJ
|-
|101kcal
|232kcal
|12%
|Fat
|3.1g
|7.2g
|10%
|- of which saturates
|1.0g
|2.2g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|10.0g
|23.1g
|9%
|- of which sugars
|3.1g
|7.2g
|8%
|Fibre
|3.5g
|8.0g
|Protein
|6.4g
|14.6g
|29%
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.3g
|22%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
