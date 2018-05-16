Tesco Fire Pit Jerk Seasoned Chicken Thighs 400G
Product Description
- Chicken thigh fillets in a Caribbean style chilli and pimento marinade with a sachet of pineapple sauce.
- Enjoy our Jerk Chicken Thigh Fillets and the taste of Caribbean style spices with a fruity kick from the sweet pineapple sauce. BBQ or oven cook for 25 minutes, drizzle over the sauce and cook for 5 min more for a juicy, flavoursome meal. Pair it with rice and peas, coconut rice or salad for a wholesome delicious meal. Perfect for the family to enjoy no matter the weather.
- with a pineapple glaze.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (83%), Water, Sugar, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Honey, Cornflour, Concentrated Mango Juice, Black Pepper, Salt, Lime Juice, Coriander, Thyme, Chilli Powder, Cinnamon, Yeast Extract, Red Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Nutmeg, Citric Acid, Pimento, White Pepper, Ginger Powder, Turmeric, Clove Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Powder, Oregano.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Remove all packaging and sauce sachet Place the chicken thigh fillets flat on a lined baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Spread sauce evenly over the chicken and return to the oven for a further 5 minutes. To serve, mix sauce with cooking juices on baking tray and pour over chicken.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/5 of a pack (55g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|464kJ / 110kcal
|843kJ / 201kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|7.9g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|8.5g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|13.1g
|23.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 273g.
|-
|-
Safety information
