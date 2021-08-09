We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kit Kat Zebra Dark & White Chocolate Bar 41.5G

image 1 of Kit Kat Zebra Dark & White Chocolate Bar 41.5G
£ 0.80
£1.93/100g
Per bar
  • Energy905kJ 217kcal
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2177kJ

Product Description

  • Four crispy water fingers covered in dark chocolate (38.5%) and white chocolate (27.5%).
  • Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures
  • Add a little adventure to your break with KITKAT Zebra! Smooth dark and white chocolate, marbled together to coat four crispy KITKAT wafer fingers to create a dangerously delicious treat. KITKAT was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp' and didn't acquire its name until two years later in 1937. Launched in York and still produced there today, KITKAT is a British classic. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! KITKAT supports improving the lives of cocoa farmers and quality of cocoa through the Nestle Cocoa Plan® and by working with the Rainforest Alliance. This means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced, find out more at www.rainforest-alliance.org
  • With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Senses. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature - Cocoa, Rainforest Alliance Certified™ cocoa. Find out more at ra.org
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Smooth dark and white chocolate, marbled together to coat four crispy KITKAT wafer fingers
  • A great treat when you are enjoying a break
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 41.5G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Egg.

Storage

For Best Before End see under fin seal.Store cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Bar = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

41.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer barReference Intake*% RI*
Energy 2177kJ905kJ8400kJ
-521kcal217kcal2000kcal11%
Fat 27.6g11.5g70g16%
of which: saturates 14.8g6.1g20g31%
Carbohydrate 60.3g25.0g260g10%
of which: sugars 48.9g20.3g90g23%
Fibre 4.2g1.7g--
Protein 5.7g2.4g50g5%
Salt 0.13g0.05g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains 1 serving----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

So Yummy, the mix between white and dark chocolate

5 stars

So Yummy, the mix between white and dark chocolate. YUM

