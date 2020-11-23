By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Meatballs In Smoky Tomato Sauce 140G

Tesco Meatballs In Smoky Tomato Sauce 140G
£ 3.00
£21,428.58/kg

Offer

½ of a pack (70g)
  • Energy664kJ 159kcal
    8%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 664kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked pork and beef meatballs in a red pepper, partially reconstituted sundried tomato and smoked paprika marinade.
  • Sharing Plates Pork & beef meatballs in a smoky paprika, sundried tomato & red pepper sauce
  • Pack size: 0.14G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (25%), Beef (25%), Roasted Red Pepper [Red Pepper, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Partially Reconstituted Sundried Tomato (4%) [Tomato, Water, Salt, White Wine Vinegar], Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic, Brown Sugar, Sugar, Semi Dried Tomato, Smoked Paprika, Cornflour, Oregano, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Basil, Sunflower Oil, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Fennel, Garlic Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Nutmeg Extract, Pepper Extract, Thyme Extract, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1 mins 20 secs /900W 1min
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Made using British pork and beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

140g

Nutrition

Typical Values½ of a packPer 100g
Energy664kJ948kJ159kcal228kcal
Fat10.6g15.1g
Saturates2.9g4.1g
Carbohydrate8.5g12.2g
Sugars1.6g2.3g
Fibre1.4g2.0g
Protein6.9g9.8g
Salt0.9g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

