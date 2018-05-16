We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 9 Easter Mini Fairy Cakes

Tesco 9 Easter Mini Fairy Cakes
£ 1.80
£0.20/each
One confetti sprinkles cupcake
  Energy488kJ 117kcal
    6%
  Fat7.0g
    10%
  Saturates1.6g
    8%
  Sugars12.6g
    14%
  Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2219kJ / 531kcal

Product Description

  • 9 Vanilla flavoured mini sponge cakes with yellow coloured vanilla flavoured frosting and topped with Easter sugar decorations.
  • Light & Fluffy Soft sponges topped with icing and decorated with Easter treats

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne confetti sprinkles cupcake
Energy2219kJ / 531kcal488kJ / 117kcal
Fat31.7g7.0g
Saturates7.2g1.6g
Carbohydrate59.0g13.0g
Sugars57.2g12.6g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein2.3g0.5g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Yellow Coloured Vanilla Flavoured Frosting (50%) [Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Safflower Concentrate, Lemon Concentrate], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Cornflour, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphates), Palm Oil, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Colours (Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Iron Oxide), Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide).

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Yellow Coloured Vanilla Flavoured Frosting (51%) [Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Safflower Concentrate, Lemon Concentrate], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Cornflour, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphates), Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Shea Fat, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Radish, Spirulina, Lemon, Apple, Blackcurrant), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Colours (Lutein, Curcumin).

