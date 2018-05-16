Pollen & Grace Cherry Bakewell Porridge Pot 175G

Product Description
- Cherry Bakewell Porridge Pot with Coconut Milk
- At home, on the go, or just as a delicious, nutrient-filled snack to fuel your day.
- The awkward truth is that plant-based meals don't always taste better. That's why we've spent years perfecting our craft, cooking in small batches every day, so our meals are a symphony of flavour and goodness every time. All natural, ready to eat, and always really, really delicious.
- Fruity cherry + almond compote layered with coconut milk porridge and topped with toasted almonds
- - Source of Fibre
- - Source of Omega-3
- - Gluten + Dairy Free
- Fresh means fresh, and that's final. No additives, no substitutes, no compromises.
- Time to eat natural // time to eat delicious
- 175g
- Vegan friendly
- Ready to eat
- Our Purpose is Simple: We want to help you eat better.
- So we've made nutrition simple. We focus on quality ingredients and a rainbow of vegetables to create fresh, delicious meals that will help you feel amazing.
- Our Packaging
- Sleeve: Widely recycled, made from card
- Box + Lid: Widely recycled, or add me to your tupperware drawer!
- (Don't forget to rinse before recycling!)
- Pure Plant Goodness
- Great taste 2020
- Hand Made by Chefs
- Natural Ingredients
Time to eat natural / time to eat delicious
- Ready to eat
- Gluten + Dairy Free
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 175G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cherry Compote 23% (Cherries, Flaxseed, Lemon Juice, Almond Extract), Gluten Free Porridge Oats 20%, Coconut Milk 17% (Coconut Extract, Water), Almonds 3%, Maple Syrup
Allergy Information
- May contain other Tree Nuts, Sesame and Soya. For allergens, please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24hrs.Not suitable for home freezing.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- The Pollen + Grace Kitchen,
- Arch 23,
- 73 Bondway,
- London,
- SW8 1SQ.
Return to
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 175g
|Energy kJ
|679
|1146
|Energy kcal
|157
|274
|Fat
|6.6
|12
|of which saturates (g)
|3
|5.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|19
|33
|of which sugars (g)
|6.2 (7% RI*)
|11 (12% RI*)
|Fibre (g)
|3.2 (13% RI*)
|5.6 (22% RI*)
|Protein (g)
|4
|7
|Salt (g)
|0.02
|0.04
|Omega-3 (g)
|0.3 (16% NRV ** )
|0.5 (28% NRV ** )
|*RI = Reference Intake, NRV
|-
|-
|** = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
