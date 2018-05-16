Tesco Finest Slow Cook Beef Bourguignon 540G

- Energy1093kJ 259kcal13%
Product Description
- Slow cooked diced beef with red wine gravy, shallots, whole button mushrooms and bacon lardons with added water.
- Diced British Beef Brisket slow cooked, sealed in an air tight pack to lock in juices, giving a succulent texture and rich gravy.
- Diced British Beef Brisket slow cooked for six hours in a rich red wine gravy, with shallots, button mushrooms & bacon lardons.
- Pack size: 540G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (41%), Shallots, Button Mushrooms, Red Wine (Sulphites), Water, Bacon Lardons With Added Water (4.5%) [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrite)], Beer (Barley), Onion, Corn Starch, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Beef Extract, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring, Tomato, Garlic, Rice Flour, Molasses, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Thyme, Bay Leaf, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Black Pepper, Spices (Allspice).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Pour contents of the pouch into foil tray provided and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes, Remove foil, stir sauce and return to the oven uncovered further 20 minutes.
Produce of
Made using British beef and EU pork
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Foil. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
540g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (250g**)
|Energy
|437kJ / 104kcal
|1093kJ / 259kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|8.8g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|6.3g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.8g
|Protein
|16.0g
|40.0g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 540g typically weighs 500g.
|-
|-
