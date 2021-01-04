Tesco Three Cheese Toastie
- Energy1903kJ 454kcal23%
- Fat19.3g28%
- Saturates11.3g57%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1182kJ / 282kcal
Product Description
- A mix of bechamel sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, mature coloured Cheddar cheese in a cheese topped bread.
- HEAT TO EAT
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Coloured Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Yeast, Butter (Milk), Salt, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Fat, Potato Dextrin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-12 mins Remove film. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Remove film, but keep the product on board.
800W 1 min 40 secs / 900W 1 min 10 secs.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1182kJ / 282kcal
|1903kJ / 454kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|19.3g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|11.3g
|Carbohydrate
|28.9g
|46.5g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.7g
|Protein
|13.7g
|22.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
