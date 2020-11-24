Rr. Spink & Sons Smoked Scottish Salmon 100G
New
Product Description
- Smoked Salmon
- For more information and recipe inspiration
- www.rrspink.co.uk
- Facebook.com/RRSpink
- Twitter.com/RRSpink
- RR. Spink & Sons have over 300 years' experience, and to this day we still smoke fish in our home town of Arbroath, Scotland. Consider us your expert fishmonger. We are passionate about the environment & our fish and are driven by a simple promise: to bring sustainably sourced, convenient, quality fish to the table.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Fishmongers RR. Spink & Sons (Arbroath) Ltd Angus
- Scotland's fishmonger
- Ready to eat
- Hand produced
- No bones
- Sustainably farmed
- Scottish salmon
- High protein and omega 3
- Smoked fish without the fuss; ready for you to enjoy
- No artificial additives
- Pack size: 100G
- High protein
- High omega 3
Information
Ingredients
Cold Smoked Salmon: Scottish Salmon (Salmo Salar) (Fish) (97%), Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Keep refrigeratedSuitable for freezing This product may have been frozen and returned to chill temperature. Further freezing will not affect the quality. Freeze by date mark shown and use within one month. Once defrosted (in a refrigerator) consume within 24 hours.
Produce of
Prepared by hand in Scotland using sustainably farmed Scottish salmon
Preparation and Usage
- Our Smoked Salmon
- After selecting the finest Scottish fish, we skilfully smoke it over a specially selected blend of our favourite woods. Our hand finished, melt-in-the-mouth smoked salmon has the perfect balance of smoke and richness.
- Simple & tasty
- Enjoy it simply as it comes, or as a flavoursome ingredient in your favourite dish.
- Give it a try
- 1. Scoop out avocado & crush with fork.
- 2. Combine with chopped salmon, chilli, coriander & seasoning to taste.
- 3. Add mixture back into avocado shells & make a well.
- 4. Crack in egg & bake for 15 mins.
- 5. Top with more salmon & serve with some sourdough.
Warnings
- WARNING
- ALTHOUGH EVERY CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE BONES, PLEASE BE CAREFUL IN CASE SOME SMALL BONES REMAIN.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- RR. Spink & Sons (Arbroath) Ltd.,
- Arbroath,
- Scotland,
- DD11 3RD.
Return to
- RR. Spink & Sons (Arbroath) Ltd.,
- Arbroath,
- Scotland,
- DD11 3RD.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|GDA%
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|721kJ/172kcal
|9%
|8400kJ/2000kcal
|Fat
|8.4g
|12%
|70g
|- saturates
|2.0g
|10%
|20g
|- mono-unsaturates
|2.8g
|- polyunsaturates
|3.2g
|Carbohydrates
|1.0g
|- sugars
|0.3g
|<1%
|90g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|23.1g
|Salt
|1.98g
|33%
|6g
|Omega 3
|2.5g
|of which
|-
|-
|-
|Other Nutrients
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING ALTHOUGH EVERY CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE BONES, PLEASE BE CAREFUL IN CASE SOME SMALL BONES REMAIN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020