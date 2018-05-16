Tesco Finest Rump Steak With Pink Peppercorn Butter 300G

- Energy936kJ 223kcal11%
- Fat9.5g14%
- Saturates4.2g21%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 732kJ / 174kcal
Product Description
- 2 Beef rump steaks with pink peppercorn butter melts.
- Tesco Finest Rump Steaks with Pink Peppercorn Butter *21 day mature Prime Rump Steaks.
- 21 day matured prime rump steaks.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (93%), Pink Peppercorn Butter Melt [Butter (Milk), Beef Stock (Beef, Salt, Dried Potato, Molasses, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Onion Powder, Flavouring), Pink Peppercorns, Salt, Sea Salt, White Pepper].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry: 7-11 mins. Heat some oil in a pan for 2-3 minutes until hot. Cook steaks in the pan on a high heat for 1 minute on each side. Reduce to a medium heat and continue to cook for a further 1-2 minutes (rare) or 2-3 minutes (medium) or 3-4 minutes (well done) turning once. Remove the steaks from the pan and allow to rest in a warm place for 2 minutes. Allow the pan to cool, gently heat the butter melts and serve on top of the steaks.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Preparation and Usage
Place butter melts to one side. Allow the steaks to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (128g**)
|Energy
|732kJ / 174kcal
|936kJ / 223kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|9.5g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|24.9g
|31.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 256g.
|-
|-
