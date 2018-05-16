By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Rump Steak With Pink Peppercorn Butter 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

One typical steak
  • Energy936kJ 223kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 732kJ / 174kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Beef rump steaks with pink peppercorn butter melts.
  • Tesco Finest Rump Steaks with Pink Peppercorn Butter *21 day mature Prime Rump Steaks.
  • 21 day matured prime rump steaks.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (93%), Pink Peppercorn Butter Melt [Butter (Milk), Beef Stock (Beef, Salt, Dried Potato, Molasses, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Onion Powder, Flavouring), Pink Peppercorns, Salt, Sea Salt, White Pepper].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry: 7-11 mins. Heat some oil in a pan for 2-3 minutes until hot. Cook steaks in the pan on a high heat for 1 minute on each side. Reduce to a medium heat and continue to cook for a further 1-2 minutes (rare) or 2-3 minutes (medium) or 3-4 minutes (well done) turning once. Remove the steaks from the pan and allow to rest in a warm place for 2 minutes. Allow the pan to cool, gently heat the butter melts and serve on top of the steaks.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Preparation and Usage

  • Place butter melts to one side. Allow the steaks to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical steak (128g**)
Energy732kJ / 174kcal936kJ / 223kcal
Fat7.4g9.5g
Saturates3.3g4.2g
Carbohydrate1.6g2.0g
Sugars0.3g0.4g
Fibre0.9g1.2g
Protein24.9g31.9g
Salt0.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 256g.--

