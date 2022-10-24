We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Lemon Lime 330Ml

image 1 of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Lemon Lime 330Ml
Product Description

  • Alcoholic Sparkling Drink Tangy Lemon Lime
  • Topo Chico is a hard seltzer (sparkling water with alcohol*)
  • Enjoy the simple complexity of Tangy Lemon Lime. Earthy and sweet with a citrusy tamarind twist.
  • Serve ice cold with your favourite garnish for the perfect cocktail
  • Contains 4.7% alcohol
  • 96 kcal and 2g of sugar per can
  • Contains no sweeteners, only natural flavours and no added preservatives
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product contains alcohol and is not suitable for pregnant women
  • Store cool and dry. Do not expose to direct sunlight
  • *Including sugar, natural flavours, flavour enhancer, acidity regulators. Mineral water has not been used in this product
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • This product is allergen free
  • Contains natural flavourings
  • © 2020 The Coca-Cola Company
  • No Sweeteners
  • Natural Flavours
  • No Added Preservatives
  • This product is GMO free
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Units

1.6

ABV

4.7% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: See base of can.Store cool and dry. Do not expose to direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • CCEP
  • CCEP GB UB8 1EZ

Return to

  • CCEP
  • CCEP GB UB8 1EZ
  • GB 0800 227711
  • ROI 1-800-317318
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk
  • Coca-colabottlers.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml (%*)
Energy 120 kJ396 kJ
-29 kcal96 kcal (5%)
Carbohydrate0.6 g2.0 g (1%)
of which sugars 0.6 g2.0 g (2%)
Salt 0.01 g0.03 g (1%)
Contains negligible amounts of Fat, Saturates, Protein--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
