Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Lemon Lime 330Ml
Product Description
- Alcoholic Sparkling Drink Tangy Lemon Lime
- Topo Chico is a hard seltzer (sparkling water with alcohol*)
- Enjoy the simple complexity of Tangy Lemon Lime. Earthy and sweet with a citrusy tamarind twist.
- Serve ice cold with your favourite garnish for the perfect cocktail
- Contains 4.7% alcohol
- 96 kcal and 2g of sugar per can
- Contains no sweeteners, only natural flavours and no added preservatives
- This product contains alcohol and is not suitable for pregnant women
- Store cool and dry. Do not expose to direct sunlight
- *Including sugar, natural flavours, flavour enhancer, acidity regulators. Mineral water has not been used in this product
- Contains natural flavourings
- No Sweeteners
- Natural Flavours
- No Added Preservatives
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- This product is allergen free
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Alcohol Units
1.6
ABV
4.7% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before: See base of can.Store cool and dry. Do not expose to direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- CCEP
- CCEP GB UB8 1EZ
Return to
- CCEP
- CCEP GB UB8 1EZ
- GB 0800 227711
- ROI 1-800-317318
- Coca-Cola.co.uk
- Coca-colabottlers.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml (%*)
|Energy
|120 kJ
|396 kJ
|-
|29 kcal
|96 kcal (5%)
|Carbohydrate
|0.6 g
|2.0 g (1%)
|of which sugars
|0.6 g
|2.0 g (2%)
|Salt
|0.01 g
|0.03 g (1%)
|Contains negligible amounts of Fat, Saturates, Protein
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
