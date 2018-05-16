Oatly Creamy Oat Spread Tomato & Basil 150G
New
Product Description
- Plant-based spread, tomato and basil.
- FSC - Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C157639, www.fuc.org
- Climate footprint: 0.86 kg CO2e per kg.
- Source: CarbonCloud.
- Please recycle. Recycle cup as paper carton, lid as plastic and foil as metal.
- Free from milk and soya
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Oats 8%, Potato Starch, Potato Protein, Tomato Puree 1.5%, Iodised Salt, Salt, Basil 1%, Dried Tomato 0.5%, Lemon Juice, Onion, Garlic, Stabiliser (Pectin), Corn Starch, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Acids (Malic Acid, Lactic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Milk, Soya
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before: see lid. Once opened consume within 5 days.
Name and address
- Oatly UK Ltd.,
- Third Floor,
- 24 Chiswell Street,
- London,
- EC1Y 4YX.
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|924kJ/223kcal
|Fat
|19g
|of which saturates
|7.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|of which sugars
|3.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|Protein
|3.0g
|Salt
|1.2g
