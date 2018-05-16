By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oatly Creamy Oat Spread Tomato & Basil 150G

image 1 of Oatly Creamy Oat Spread Tomato & Basil 150G
£ 1.80
£12.00/kg

New

Product Description

  • Plant-based spread, tomato and basil.
  • FSC - Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C157639, www.fuc.org
  • Climate footprint: 0.86 kg CO2e per kg.
  • Source: CarbonCloud.
  • Please recycle. Recycle cup as paper carton, lid as plastic and foil as metal.
  • Free from milk and soya
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Oats 8%, Potato Starch, Potato Protein, Tomato Puree 1.5%, Iodised Salt, Salt, Basil 1%, Dried Tomato 0.5%, Lemon Juice, Onion, Garlic, Stabiliser (Pectin), Corn Starch, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Acids (Malic Acid, Lactic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before: see lid. Once opened consume within 5 days.

Name and address

  • Oatly UK Ltd.,
  • Third Floor,
  • 24 Chiswell Street,
  • London,
  • EC1Y 4YX.

Return to

  • Oatly UK Ltd.,
  • Third Floor,
  • 24 Chiswell Street,
  • London,
  • EC1Y 4YX.
  • Freephone number: 00800 22881234
  • info.uk@oatly.com
  • www.oatly.com

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 924kJ/223kcal
Fat 19g
of which saturates 7.1g
Carbohydrate 9.6g
of which sugars 3.7g
Fibre 0.9g
Protein 3.0g
Salt 1.2g

