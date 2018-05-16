By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Antipasti Platter 91G

Tesco Finest Antipasti Platter 91G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1202kJ / 289kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted green Halkidiki olives in rapeseed oil. Slices of dry cured pork salami with truffle. Black olive baked bread bites.
  • A combination of Halkidiki Olives, Truffle Salami and Black Olive Bruschetta bites for a perfect sharing starter.
  • Pack size: 91G

Information

Ingredients

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

91g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (46g)
Energy1202kJ / 289kcal553kJ / 133kcal
Fat21.5g9.9g
Saturates5.6g2.6g
Carbohydrate10.0g4.6g
Sugars0.8g0.4g
Fibre2.1g0.9g
Protein12.9g6.0g
Salt3.5g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

  • ½ of a pack of truffle salami
    • Energy287kJ 69kcal
      3%
    • Fat5.4g
      8%
    • Saturates2.0g
      10%
    • Sugars<0.1g
      <1%
    • Salt0.8g
      13%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1595kJ / 384kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Truffle (1%), Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), White Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Garlic, Starter Culture.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack truffle salami (18g)
    Energy1595kJ / 384kcal287kJ / 69kcal
    Fat30.0g5.4g
    Saturates11.0g2.0g
    Carbohydrate0.5g<0.1g
    Sugars0.5g<0.1g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein28.0g5.0g
    Salt4.5g0.8g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack of bruschetta
    • Energy116kJ 28kcal
      1%
    • Fat0.7g
      1%
    • Saturates<0.1g
      <1%
    • Sugars0.3g
      <1%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1784kJ / 424kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Black Olive (6%), Sugar, Garlic Purée, Yeast, Sea Salt, Parsley, Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).

    Allergy Information

    • May contain milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack of bruschetta (6.5g)
    Energy1784kJ / 424kcal116kJ / 28kcal
    Fat11.5g0.7g
    Saturates1.1g<0.1g
    Carbohydrate65.5g4.3g
    Sugars4.0g0.3g
    Fibre5.7g0.4g
    Protein11.7g0.8g
    Salt1.2g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack of olives
    • Energy156kJ 38kcal
      2%
    • Fat3.9g
      6%
    • Saturates0.6g
      3%
    • Sugars<0.1g
      <1%
    • Salt0.7g
      12%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 707kJ / 172kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Green Halkidiki Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack of olives (22g)
    Energy707kJ / 172kcal156kJ / 38kcal
    Fat17.6g3.9g
    Saturates2.5g0.6g
    Carbohydrate1.0g0.2g
    Sugars0.1g<0.1g
    Fibre2.6g0.6g
    Protein1.1g0.2g
    Salt3.3g0.7g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

