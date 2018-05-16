Tesco Finest Antipasti Platter 91G

- Energy553kJ 133kcal7%
- Fat9.9g14%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1202kJ / 289kcal
Product Description
- Pitted green Halkidiki olives in rapeseed oil. Slices of dry cured pork salami with truffle. Black olive baked bread bites.
- A combination of Halkidiki Olives, Truffle Salami and Black Olive Bruschetta bites for a perfect sharing starter.
- Pack size: 91G
Information
Ingredients
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Allergy Information
- May contain milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Net Contents
91g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (46g)
|Energy
|1202kJ / 289kcal
|553kJ / 133kcal
|Fat
|21.5g
|9.9g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10.0g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.9g
|Protein
|12.9g
|6.0g
|Salt
|3.5g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
- ½ of a pack of truffle salami
- Energy287kJ 69kcal3%
- Fat5.4g8%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1595kJ / 384kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Truffle (1%), Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), White Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Garlic, Starter Culture.
Allergy Information
- May contain milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g ½ of a pack truffle salami (18g) Energy 1595kJ / 384kcal 287kJ / 69kcal Fat 30.0g 5.4g Saturates 11.0g 2.0g Carbohydrate 0.5g <0.1g Sugars 0.5g <0.1g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 28.0g 5.0g Salt 4.5g 0.8g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- ½ of a pack of bruschetta
- Energy116kJ 28kcal1%
- Fat0.7g1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1784kJ / 424kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Black Olive (6%), Sugar, Garlic Purée, Yeast, Sea Salt, Parsley, Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).
Allergy Information
- May contain milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g ½ of a pack of bruschetta (6.5g) Energy 1784kJ / 424kcal 116kJ / 28kcal Fat 11.5g 0.7g Saturates 1.1g <0.1g Carbohydrate 65.5g 4.3g Sugars 4.0g 0.3g Fibre 5.7g 0.4g Protein 11.7g 0.8g Salt 1.2g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- ½ of a pack of olives
- Energy156kJ 38kcal2%
- Fat3.9g6%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 707kJ / 172kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Halkidiki Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g ½ of a pack of olives (22g) Energy 707kJ / 172kcal 156kJ / 38kcal Fat 17.6g 3.9g Saturates 2.5g 0.6g Carbohydrate 1.0g 0.2g Sugars 0.1g <0.1g Fibre 2.6g 0.6g Protein 1.1g 0.2g Salt 3.3g 0.7g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
