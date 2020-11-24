By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vocation Barrel Chocolate & Cherry Stout 440Ml

Vocation Barrel Chocolate & Cherry Stout 440Ml
Product Description

  • VOCATION BARREL CHOC & CHERRY STOUT 440ML
  • Design by: robot-food.com
  • These beers explore the boundaries of barrel ageing. Complex flavour profiles created in small batches from our brewery n Hebden Bridge. Best enjoyed slowly.
  • Imperial Kirsch
  • Chocolate / Morello Cherry
  • A sumptuous double-mash stout with intense notes of dark chocolate and morello cherry. Once brewed, this beer was aged using cognac barrels to add layers of complexity and depth to the flavour.
  • 4.8 UK Units
  • www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • Barrel Aged Series
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: Malted Barley, Oats, Wheat.

Tasting Notes

  • A sumptuous double-mash stout with intense notes of dark chocolate and morello cherry

Alcohol Units

4.8

ABV

11% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See base of can.Store cool and drink fresh.

Warnings

  • Pour carefully, may contain sediment.

Name and address

Return to

  • Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
  • Unit 8,
  • Craggs County Business Park,
  • New Road,
  • Cragg Vale,
  • Hebden Bridge,
  • HX7 5TT,
  • United Kingdom.
  • vocationbrewery.com

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Safety information

Pour carefully, may contain sediment.

