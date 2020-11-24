Vocation Barrel Chocolate & Cherry Stout 440Ml

Product Description
- VOCATION BARREL CHOC & CHERRY STOUT 440ML
- Design by: robot-food.com
- These beers explore the boundaries of barrel ageing. Complex flavour profiles created in small batches from our brewery n Hebden Bridge. Best enjoyed slowly.
- Imperial Kirsch
- Chocolate / Morello Cherry
- A sumptuous double-mash stout with intense notes of dark chocolate and morello cherry. Once brewed, this beer was aged using cognac barrels to add layers of complexity and depth to the flavour.
- 4.8 UK Units
- www.drinkaware.co.uk
- Barrel Aged Series
- Pack size: 440ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Allergens: Malted Barley, Oats, Wheat.
Tasting Notes
- A sumptuous double-mash stout with intense notes of dark chocolate and morello cherry
Alcohol Units
4.8
ABV
11% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See base of can.Store cool and drink fresh.
Warnings
- Pour carefully, may contain sediment.
Name and address
- Brewed and canned by:
- Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
- Unit 8,
- Craggs County Business Park,
- New Road,
- Cragg Vale,
Return to
- Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
- Unit 8,
- Craggs County Business Park,
- New Road,
- Cragg Vale,
- Hebden Bridge,
- HX7 5TT,
- United Kingdom.
- vocationbrewery.com
Net Contents
440ml ℮
Safety information
Pour carefully, may contain sediment.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020