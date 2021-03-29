Quorn Vegan Turkish Kebab Strips 175G
Product Description
- Quorn Vegan Turkish Kebab Strips 175g
- To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk and get social with us!
- Quorn products contain mycoprotein. The carbon footprint of mycoprotein is certified by The Carbon Trust.
- Vegan savoury shredded pieces, made with mycoprotein, coated in a Turkish style kebab marinade
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 175G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Mycoprotein (24%), Pea Protein, Marinade [Water, Sugar, Spices (3.5%) (Cumin, Coriander, Pimento, Fennel, Cinnamon, Ginger), Brandy Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Herbs (0.5%) (Parsley, Coriander), Natural Flavouring, Mushroom Extract, Stabiliser: Guar Gum; Yeast Extract, Turmeric Extract], Pea Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results Hob cook.
3 Mins.
Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently. Cook thoroughly before consuming.
Ensure product is piping hot before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Made in Germany
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Quorn Foods Sweden AB,
Return to
- We're Here to Help
- If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
- Quorn Customer Services,
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(hob cooked) Per 100g
|(hob cooked) Per 85g Portion
|Energy
|936kJ
|796kJ
|-
|223kcal
|190kcal
|Fat
|7.7g
|6.5g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|16g
|14g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|3.8g
|Protein
|20g
|17g
|Salt
|2.0g
|1.7g
|Serves 2
|-
|-
