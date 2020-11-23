Tesco Prosciutto & Salami Milano 110G
Product Description
- A selection of cured meats. Slices of dry cured ham and cured pork salami.
- Sharing Plates Ruffled Prosciutto & Salami Milano seasoned with garlic and spices
- Pack size: 110G
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
110g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|7 slices of salami Milano (35g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|527kJ
|1505kJ
|127kcal
|363kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|28.5g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|10.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|9.1g
|26.0g
|Salt
|1.5g
|4.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.,
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Sugar, Herbs, Juniper Berries.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values 4 slices of Prosciutto (20g) Per 100g 7 slices of Salami Milano (35g) Per 100g Energy 181kJ 906kJ 43kcal 217kcal Fat 2.3g 11.7g 10.0g 28.5g Saturates 0.8g 4.1g 3.5g 10.1g Carbohydrate <0.1g 0.3g 0.2g 0.5g Sugars <0.1g 0.3g 0.2g 0.5g Fibre 0g 0g 0g 0g Protein 5.5g 27.5g 9.1g 26.0g Salt 1.1g 5.3g 1.5g 4.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
