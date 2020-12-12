By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sayers Bake At Home Mince Pies 4 Pack 268G

Sayers Bake At Home Mince Pies 4 Pack 268G
£ 1.00
£0.37/100g
Product Description

  • 4 Mince Pies
  • 'Sayers The Better Baker, 'we've been known for our quality gained from over 100 years of experience making the best pies for miles around. Until now we've limited these recipes to our baker shops, but you can now enjoy them at home.
  • Widely recycled
  • To Freshly Bake at Home
  • Oven Bake from Frozen 25 Mins
  • Pack size: 268G

Information

Ingredients

Mincemeat Filling (38%) [Sugar, Apple Pulp, Sultanas, Glucose Syrup, Currants, Water, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Orange Peel, Spices, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Barley Malt Extract, Cinnamon, Orange Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk) (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep FrozenGuide is for star marked freezers * up to 1 week ** up to 1 month *** (-18°C) up to 3 months **** (-18°C) until best before date Once Defrosted Do Not Refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Electric 190°C 25 minutes
Fan 180°C 25 minutes
Gas Mark 25 minutes
To enjoy at their best, bake from frozen. Place pie in foil dish on baking tray in middle of oven. Bake as per the above cooking instructions. Cook until the pastry is golden brown. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Name and address

  • Sayers The Bakery,
  • Sidney Street,
  • Bolton,
  • Lancashire,
  • BL3 6BG.

  • We have taken every care to ensure that this product has reached you in perfect condition. If it does not, please return best before panel on the pack to our customer care department at the address below. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Sayers The Bakery,
  • Sidney Street,
  • Bolton,
  • Lancashire,
  • BL3 6BG.

Net Contents

268g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie 64g
Energy:1821kJ / 434kcal1166kJ /278kcal
Fat 18.4g11.8g
of which are saturates 7.2g4.6g
Carbohydrate 61.8g39.6g
Sugars 28.6g18.3g
Fibre 2.1g1.3g
Protein 4.3g2.8g
Salt 0.1g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

£0.27/100g

£0.12/each

