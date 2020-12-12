Sayers Bake At Home Mince Pies 4 Pack 268G
Product Description
- 4 Mince Pies
- 'Sayers The Better Baker, 'we've been known for our quality gained from over 100 years of experience making the best pies for miles around. Until now we've limited these recipes to our baker shops, but you can now enjoy them at home.
- Widely recycled
- To Freshly Bake at Home
- Oven Bake from Frozen 25 Mins
- Pack size: 268G
Information
Ingredients
Mincemeat Filling (38%) [Sugar, Apple Pulp, Sultanas, Glucose Syrup, Currants, Water, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Orange Peel, Spices, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Barley Malt Extract, Cinnamon, Orange Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk) (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep FrozenGuide is for star marked freezers * up to 1 week ** up to 1 month *** (-18°C) up to 3 months **** (-18°C) until best before date Once Defrosted Do Not Refreeze
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Electric 190°C 25 minutes
Fan 180°C 25 minutes
Gas Mark 25 minutes
To enjoy at their best, bake from frozen. Place pie in foil dish on baking tray in middle of oven. Bake as per the above cooking instructions. Cook until the pastry is golden brown. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Name and address
- Sayers The Bakery,
- Sidney Street,
- Bolton,
- Lancashire,
- BL3 6BG.
Net Contents
268g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pie 64g
|Energy:
|1821kJ / 434kcal
|1166kJ /278kcal
|Fat
|18.4g
|11.8g
|of which are saturates
|7.2g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|61.8g
|39.6g
|Sugars
|28.6g
|18.3g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.3g
|Protein
|4.3g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
