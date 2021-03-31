We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Indian Style Chicken Kebabs 160G

Tesco Indian Style Chicken Kebabs 160G
£ 2.50
£1.57/100g
Clubcard Price
½ of a pack
  • Energy492kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 615kJ / 146kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked boneless chicken drumstick pieces in an Indian style curry marinade.
  • Goan food offers a harmony of Indian, Portuguese and Arabian influences. Enjoy the unique tastes of Goa with these cooked and ready to eat curry kebabs. Warm them and pair with some coconut rice, add them to a wrap or simply eat them as they are. Great for lunches and picnics, they can be eaten hot or cold.
  • SPICED & AROMATIC Boneless chicken pieces in a Goan style curry marinade.
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumstick (92%), Sugar, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Turmeric, Garlic Powder, Desiccated Coconut, Salt, Red Pepper, Cumin, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Coriander, Black Onion Seed, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander Leaf, Dried Garlic, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Cane Molasses, Cinnamon, Fenugreek, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins Place chicken kebabs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 mins
Place chicken kebabs on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Can be eaten hot or cold

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (80g)
Energy615kJ / 146kcal492kJ / 117kcal
Fat4.6g3.7g
Saturates1.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate7.6g6.1g
Sugars4.2g3.4g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein18.3g14.7g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

