Tesco Indian Style Chicken Kebabs 160G
- Energy492kJ 117kcal6%
- Fat3.7g5%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars3.4g4%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 615kJ / 146kcal
Product Description
- Cooked boneless chicken drumstick pieces in an Indian style curry marinade.
- Goan food offers a harmony of Indian, Portuguese and Arabian influences. Enjoy the unique tastes of Goa with these cooked and ready to eat curry kebabs. Warm them and pair with some coconut rice, add them to a wrap or simply eat them as they are. Great for lunches and picnics, they can be eaten hot or cold.
- SPICED & AROMATIC Boneless chicken pieces in a Goan style curry marinade.
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumstick (92%), Sugar, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Turmeric, Garlic Powder, Desiccated Coconut, Salt, Red Pepper, Cumin, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Coriander, Black Onion Seed, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander Leaf, Dried Garlic, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Cane Molasses, Cinnamon, Fenugreek, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins Place chicken kebabs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 mins
Place chicken kebabs on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Can be eaten hot or cold
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (80g)
|Energy
|615kJ / 146kcal
|492kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.6g
|6.1g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|18.3g
|14.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
