Tesco 2 Beef Ranch Steaks with Sweet and Smokey Seasoning 250g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 546kJ / 129kcal
Product Description
- Thin cut beef steaks with a sweet pepper, herb and smoked paprika seasoning.
- A quick cook cut, thin cut steaks seasoned with smoked paprika, peppers and herbs
- 21 Day Matured Thin cut steaks seasoned with smoked paprika, peppers and herbs
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (95%), Sugar, Brown Sugar, Maize Starch, Red Pepper Powder, Herbs, Smoked Paprika, Green Pepper, Salt, Smoked Salt, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Garlic Powder, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Tomato Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Flavouring, Paprika Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Preparation and Usage
Allow the meat to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (104g**)
|Energy
|546kJ / 129kcal
|568kJ / 134kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|2.5g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.0g
|26.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 208g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
