Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Chicken Style Pieces 200G

- Energy560kJ 133kcal7%
- Fat2.2g3%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 615kJ / 146kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned wheat and pea protein, formed into pieces.
- 100% Plant Based Lightly seasoned wheat and pea protein pieces for cooking. The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Wheat Protein (37%), Water, Pea Protein (10%), Reconstituted Pea Protein (6%), Rice Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Flavouring, Potato Maltodextrin, Salt, Bamboo Fibre, Yeast Extract, Onion, Maize Maltodextrin, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 11 mins. Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 3 minutes. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 8 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. Medium 8 mins Place on a non-stick tray and grill on a medium heat, turning halfway during cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Medium 11 mins. Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add pieces to pan and fry on a medium heat, stirring frequently.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (91g**)
|Energy
|615kJ / 146kcal
|560kJ / 133kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10.8g
|9.8g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|5.8g
|5.3g
|Protein
|17.4g
|15.8g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 200g typically weighs 182g.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021