Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Tropical 12 X 330Ml

Really nice drink, particularly nice on a sunny day. Just tastes of a nice mix of fruit, almost can’t taste any alcohol which isn’t an issue for me
You can’t beat Kopparberg cider. The lovely fruity taste is very moreish and the pineapple and passion fruit flavour is just right. I serve it with lots of ice.
Excellent cider, nice and fruity, goes down a treat. Easy to drink and especially so over ice.
This drink is delicious! It is fruity and refreshing. It’s great to enjoy from the can, or served over ice. This size pack is excellent value for money.
Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Tropical Is great addition to the range, although like with most of the range deceptively easy to drink. Really tasty and refreshing anytime of the day, especially in a glass with plenty of ice
I love the flavour combination, really fruity and tropical. Perfect for the summer. Would be a little sickly if you had a lot in one sitting.
Sweet but not too sweet and great flavour.
I had my first can on Saturday night and it went straight on my list for the next shop. Since it's a limited edition I might even get a couple of packs.
Sickly and rather weird tasting
Bought this for the ladies at a barbecue. Big mistake. It was more like a cheap child's drink.