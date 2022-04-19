We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Tropical 12 X 330Ml

Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Tropical 12 X 330Ml
Product Description

  • Apple Cider with a Taste of Tropical Fruit.
  • Apple cider with the taste of tropical fruit. Perfectly balanced and refreshing down to the last drop. We hope you enjoy this very special cider as much as we do. Skål! (Cheers!)
  • Mango, Pineapple, Passion Fruit
  • Pack size: 3960ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness.

ABV

4.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before, See date

Name and address

  • Koppabergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Koppabergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.
  • Consumer contact, +46 (0)580 886 02

Net Contents

12 x 330ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Really nice drink, particularly nice on a sunny da

5 stars

Really nice drink, particularly nice on a sunny day. Just tastes of a nice mix of fruit, almost can’t taste any alcohol which isn’t an issue for me

You can’t beat Kopparberg cider. The lovely fruity

5 stars

You can’t beat Kopparberg cider. The lovely fruity taste is very moreish and the pineapple and passion fruit flavour is just right. I serve it with lots of ice.

Excellent cider, nice and fruity, goes down a trea

5 stars

Excellent cider, nice and fruity, goes down a treat. Easy to drink and especially so over ice.

Fruity & fresh

5 stars

This drink is delicious! It is fruity and refreshing. It’s great to enjoy from the can, or served over ice. This size pack is excellent value for money.

Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Tropical Is great addition

5 stars

Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Tropical Is great addition to the range, although like with most of the range deceptively easy to drink. Really tasty and refreshing anytime of the day, especially in a glass with plenty of ice

Fruity

4 stars

I love the flavour combination, really fruity and tropical. Perfect for the summer. Would be a little sickly if you had a lot in one sitting.

Sweet but not too sweet and great flavour.

5 stars

I had my first can on Saturday night and it went straight on my list for the next shop. Since it's a limited edition I might even get a couple of packs.

Sickly and rather weird tasting

1 stars

Bought this for the ladies at a barbecue. Big mistake. It was more like a cheap child's drink.

