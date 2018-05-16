T* Fin Duck Breast With Cherry Hoisin Sauce 320G

- Energy980kJ 234kcal12%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 810kJ / 193kcal
Product Description
- 2 Duck breast portions with a sachet of cherry hoisin sauce.
- We've complemented this rich, tender duck with an intense cherry hoisin sauce. Our ducks are reared on approved British farms.
- 2 British Duck breast portions with a rich fruity cherry hoisin sauce
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Duck (78%), Cherry Hoisin Sauce (21%) [Water, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Plum Juice from Concentrate, Soya Bean, Concentrated Cherry Juice, Cornflour, Molasses, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cinnamon, Fennel Seed, Star Anise, Clove, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer packaging, retaining the foil tray. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 : 20- 22 mins. Pat the skin of the duck breasts with a kitchen towel to remove excess moisture. Score the skin and season with salt and black pepper, if desired. Place the duck breasts skin side down onto the pre-heated non-stick frying pan over a medium to high heat. Cook for 5 minutes until skin is golden brown and crisp, turn over and seal the meat for 1 minute. Pour off excess fat regularly. Place the duck breasts skin side up on the foil tray provided in the middle of the pre-heated oven. Cook for 14-16 minutes, depending how you like your duck cooked. 3 minutes before the end of cooking, discard any excess juices from the foil tray. Then empty the sauce sachet over the duck breasts and return to the oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British duck.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
320g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (121g**)
|Energy
|810kJ / 193kcal
|980kJ / 234kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|8.3g
|Sugars
|6.3g
|7.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|22.0g
|26.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 242g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
