Tesco Chicken Chorizo Sub

Tesco Chicken Chorizo Sub

Each pack
  • Energy1579kJ 375kcal
    19%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1579kJ / 375kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast in tomato sauce, chorizo pork sausage and spinach in a white sub roll.
  • LIMITED EDITION

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (24%), Water, Chorizo Pork Sausage (8%) [Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Spinach, Durum Wheat Semolina, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Tomato Paste, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast, Dried Wheat Gluten, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sage, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach packPer 100g
Energy1579kJ / 375kcal858kJ / 204kcal
Fat9.2g5.0g
Saturates2.4g1.3g
Carbohydrate47.5g25.8g
Sugars5.9g3.2g
Fibre3.1g1.7g
Protein23.9g13.0g
Salt1.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

