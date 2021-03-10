We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

TESCO FIRE PIT SALT AND PEPPER CHICKEN THIGHS & DRUMSTICKS 900G

TESCO FIRE PIT SALT AND PEPPER CHICKEN THIGHS & DRUMSTICKS 900G
£ 4.00
£4.45/kg
Clubcard Price
£ 4.00
£4.45/kg
Clubcard Price
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy901kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 715kJ / 171kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken thighs and drumsticks in a salt and pepper marinade with a sachet of barbecue sauce.
  • with an apple cider BBQ glaze
  • Pack size: 900G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (88%), Barbecue Sauce [Water, Sugar, Apple, Cider Vinegar, Concentrated Apple Juice, Cider, Tomato Purée, Maize Starch, Molasses, Smoked Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Salt, Tamarind Concentrate, Cinnamon, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ginger, Clove, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cayenne Pepper], Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Onion Powder, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Smoked Salt.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes. Remove from oven pour cotents of the sachet over the meat and cook for a further 5 mins.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking instructions above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tin. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (126g)
Energy715kJ / 171kcal901kJ / 215kcal
Fat8.4g10.6g
Saturates2.1g2.6g
Carbohydrate3.4g4.3g
Sugars1.5g1.9g
Fibre0.2g0.3g
Protein20.3g25.6g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

