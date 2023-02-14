We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

5 Surprise Toys Mini Brands
image 1 of 5 Surprise Toys Mini Brandsimage 2 of 5 Surprise Toys Mini Brandsimage 3 of 5 Surprise Toys Mini Brands

5 Surprise Toys Mini Brands

5(2)
£8.00

£8.00/each

5 Surprise Toys Mini Brands
60+ Minis to Collect: All your favorite toys from Nickelodeon, Zuru, Rubiks, Crayola and more made mini! From shrunken Teenage Mutant Ninja action figures to mini Rubiks Cubes.Find the Rares: Collect the rare glow in the dark and shimmery minis! Try find the super rare gold minis too.4 Shopping Accessories: Collect all 4 miniature shopping accessories including bags, wheelie baskets, carts, and shelves to create your own mini toy store.5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands are all the best toys in your toy box made mini! Unwrap and peel to reveal 5 mystery miniatures in every capsule. What 5 surprises will you unbox? There are over 60 miniature toys and accessories to collect including rare glow in the dark and shimmery minis plus, super rare gold minis. Find minis of your favorite toys from Nickelodeon, Zuru, Rubiks, Crayola and more. Collect them all to create your own mini toy store.
H8.5cm x W8.5cm x D8.5cm
Batteries Not Included

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for ages 3yrs+

Lower age limit

3 Years

