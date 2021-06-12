Bubblz 1L Solution

avoid it
I bought this thinking it would be a great cheaper alternative unfortunately this product doesn't seem to work very well in creating bubbles. I wouldn't purchase this again. Avoid the disappointment.
Not good
Don’t work 😩
My niece and nephew absolutely love these bubbles, we’ve tried so many bubbles and these are by far the best we’ve ever had
Great product, my kids are forever blowing bubbles and they fly fly so high !! I will be ordering this product everytime!
Best bubbles purchased
Amazing quality. I bought these for my nephew and they are the best quality I have purchased. They lasted a long time and the quality of the bubbles was very good.
Highly recommend!
Bought this product for my nieces and they absolutely loved it! Gave them hours of entertainment! So well priced as well for the size as well.
I’m forever blowing bubbles!!
Brilliant! A constant flow of colourful bubbles from my bubble machine. Would recommend this product.
Large bottle of bubbles, no way of using. Advice to give to the child without packaging!!!
Does not work
This product does not work in a bubble machine, some very disappointed children.
It doesn't work. A waste of money
My grandson's bubble toy gun produces loads of bubbles or huge ones depending which attachment is fitted. We bought this solution thinking it would last for a long time. The toy managed to produce zero to three bubbles. Very frustrating. The solution was promptly poured down the sink. A complete waste of money. Should be withdrawn from display.