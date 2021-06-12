We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bubblz 1L Solution

3.1(13)Write a review
Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

£ 0.95
£0.95/litre

  • The Bubblz 1 Litre bubble solution is perfect for filling up bubble toys and machines.
  • H24cm x W8cm x D8cm
  • The bottle is 100% recyclable
  • 1 Litre Bubble solution for all your bubble needs
  • Perfect for filling up bubble toys and machines
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Produce of

Produced and filled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for ages 3yrs+

Warnings

  • NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS OLD
  • WARNING! Choking hazard due to small parts. Warning! Do not aim at the eyes or face. Not intended for human consumption. Wash hands thoroughly after use. This product may stain or stick to some surfaces including fabrics or clothing. Protect play area before use. Use under adult supervision. Specifications, colours and contents may vary. Please retain the information on this pack for future reference. Remove all packaging before giving to your child.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

1l

Safety information

13 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

avoid it

2 stars

I bought this thinking it would be a great cheaper alternative unfortunately this product doesn't seem to work very well in creating bubbles. I wouldn't purchase this again. Avoid the disappointment.

Not good

1 stars

Don’t work 😩

My niece and nephew absolutely love these bubbles,

5 stars

My niece and nephew absolutely love these bubbles, we’ve tried so many bubbles and these are by far the best we’ve ever had

Great product, my kids are forever blowing bubbles

5 stars

Great product, my kids are forever blowing bubbles and they fly fly so high !! I will be ordering this product everytime!

Best bubbles purchased

5 stars

Amazing quality. I bought these for my nephew and they are the best quality I have purchased. They lasted a long time and the quality of the bubbles was very good.

Highly recommend!

5 stars

Bought this product for my nieces and they absolutely loved it! Gave them hours of entertainment! So well priced as well for the size as well.

I’m forever blowing bubbles!!

5 stars

Brilliant! A constant flow of colourful bubbles from my bubble machine. Would recommend this product.

Large bottle of bubbles, no way of using. Advice t

1 stars

Large bottle of bubbles, no way of using. Advice to give to the child without packaging!!!

Does not work

1 stars

This product does not work in a bubble machine, some very disappointed children.

It doesn't work. A waste of money

1 stars

My grandson's bubble toy gun produces loads of bubbles or huge ones depending which attachment is fitted. We bought this solution thinking it would last for a long time. The toy managed to produce zero to three bubbles. Very frustrating. The solution was promptly poured down the sink. A complete waste of money. Should be withdrawn from display.

