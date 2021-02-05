Sweet Dreams Set
- Ensure a restful night sleep with the sweet dreams set. Use the strawberry scented bath bomb to relax and wash your worries away. The pomegranate scented candle is perfect to burn as you unwind, pop the sleep mask on when your'e ready to snuggle down; you'll never have been so rested.
- Sleep Mask
- Woven: 94% Polyester 6% Elastane
- Elastic Band: 76% Polyester 24% Elastodiene
- Net Weight(including glass): 160g
- Burn Time: 16 hours
- Contains Sleep mask, bath bomb and candle
- Strawberry scented bath bomb & 65g Pomegranate scented candle
Strawberry Scented Bath Bomb: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, PEG-400, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, CI 17200, CI 14700
Store in a cool dry place. Rinse away any residue from the bath tub after use.
- Please retain packaging for future reference.
- Sleep Mask
- Hand wash only
- Strawberry Scented Bath Bomb
- WARNING! THIS IS NOT FOOD DO NOT EAT. Keep out of reach of children. If product gets into eyes rinse with warm water.
- Sleep Mask
- WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE AND SOURCES OF HEAT - RED FONT CAPITAL LETTERS
- This is not a toy.
- Pomegranate Votive Candle
- WARNING! Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Avoid release to the environment. Dispose of contents/container to approved disposal site, in accordance with local regulations. Contains 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone. May produce an allergic reaction. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice attention. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use.
150g ℮
