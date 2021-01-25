By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hot Sauce 3 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 27/01/2021 and 13/02/2021.

£ 5.00
£1.67/each

New

  • I'm hot for you! Little hot sauces to heat up the big night.
  • H13cm x W15cm x D3.9cm
  • 3 Bottles of Hot Sauce
  • 1.7 fl oz each

Information

Warnings

  • Warning: Chilli is an irritant, avoid contact with eyes. Please wash your hands thoroughly after using chilli sauce.

Net Contents

3 x Hot Sauce

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

