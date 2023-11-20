Forensic Murder Mystery

Budding detectives will love every minute of trying to solve the Underwood Cellars Case Files. This crime-busting game provides everything you need to try and solve the case! You have been given the Underwood Cellars Case Files but who did it? It has been 30 years since Cary Underwood disappeared. Due to a recent earthquake, we now have discovered the body and more clues to crack this case. Work alone or with others to deduce the victim's murderer, their motive, their means, and the opportunity for the murder. Perfect as a single player or multiple player game, for players age 12 years and over.

H22.9cm x W29.2cm x D4.4cm Batteries Not Included

Lower age limit

36 Months