Foodologie Oh Snack! Carrot Bourguignon 250G

Loads of carrots in nice sauce
I really liked the Foodologie carrot bourguignon snack as it is full of flavour and very low in fat and low in calories. I had with with rice and then it was more filling. I would be buying it again and would recommend it.
Tasty dip!
I love this dip - it is tasty and healthy. I tried this with vegetables and pita bread. So good.
Delicious and satisfying
Not as moreish as the Jambalaya one, but an incredibly healthy and satisfying snack or lunch. I will be recommending these.