Foodologie Oh Snack! Carrot Bourguignon 250G

Foodologie Oh Snack! Carrot Bourguignon 250G
£ 1.70
£6.80/kg
Amounts per tub (250g, heated)
  • Energy651kJ 155kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars11g
    13%
  • Salt0.73g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 260kJ (62kcal)

  • Fat free**
  • **≤0.5g/100g
  • High fibre
  • Vitamin A
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250G
  • High fibre

Carrots (29%), Water, Adzuki Beans, Onions, Red Wine, Tomato Paste, Garlic, Nutritional Yeast, Agave Syrup, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Coco Aminos (Organic Coconut Nectar, Sea Salt), Vegetable Stock^1, Salt, Black Pepper, Allspice, ^1Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin from Maize, Vegetables 8.3% (Onion, Carrot, Parsnip, Pumpkin), Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Mushrooms (White Mushrooms, Shiitake), Parsley, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Onion, Carrot), Lovage, Garlic, Fennel Seeds

Keep me chilled and eat within 2 days of opening. Can be frozen. Eat within 1 month of freezing.

Microwave

Instructions: Heat until piping hot with lid loosely covered for approx. 3 mins. Stir halfway and stand for 2 mins after heating.

Instructions: Warning: I'm hot stuff so eat with caution!
Microwave ovens vary.

Hob
Instructions: Heat in a saucepan on the hob stirring gently until piping hot.

  • Defrost completely before use & stir well.

Contains 1 serving

  • Soupologie Ltd,
  • PO Box 76676,
  • London,
  • NW2 9TT.

  • Soupologie Ltd,
  • PO Box 76676,
  • London,
  • NW2 9TT.
  • soupologie.com

250g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g serving
Energy 260kJ (62kcal)651kJ (155kcal)
Fat 0g0.7g
(of which saturates)0g0.1g
Carbohydrate 10g25g
(of which sugars)4.5g11g
Fibre 2.7g6.7g
Protein 2.6g6.5g
Salt 0.29g0.73g
Vitamin A 392.4µg (49% NRV*)981µg (123% NRV*)
Vitamin B6 0.088mg (6% NRV*)0.22mg (16% NRV*)
Folate42µg (21% NRV*)105µg (52% NRV*)
*NRV: Nutrient Reference Value--
Contains 1 serving--

Loads of carrots in nice sauce

5 stars

I really liked the Foodologie carrot bourguignon snack as it is full of flavour and very low in fat and low in calories. I had with with rice and then it was more filling. I would be buying it again and would recommend it.

Tasty dip!

5 stars

I love this dip - it is tasty and healthy. I tried this with vegetables and pita bread. So good.

Delicious and satisfying

4 stars

Not as moreish as the Jambalaya one, but an incredibly healthy and satisfying snack or lunch. I will be recommending these.

