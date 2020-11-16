By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heat & Enjoy Beef In Black Bean Sauce 385G

Heat & Enjoy Beef In Black Bean Sauce 385G
£ 5.00
£12.99/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy740kJ 177kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 740kJ

Product Description

  Marinated cooked beef strips with vegetables in a soy and black bean sauce.
  • Marinated beef strips in a rich, soy and black bean sauce
  • Clean - Tray - Recycle
  • Clean - Lid - Recycle
  • Label - Don't Recycle
  • Marinated beef strips in a rich, soy and black bean sauce
  • Microwave 4 mins
  • Pack size: 385G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Beef (16%), Onion, Carrot, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Sugar, Black Beans, Ginger, Red Chilli Purée, Chicken Extract, Sesame Oil, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Garlic Purée, Rice Wine, Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Sea Salt, Wheat, Ginger Powder, Molasses, Yeast Extract Powder, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Ginger Purée, Fennel Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Aniseed, Clove Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 25 mins Remove outer label and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
(For oven reheat please see base of pack)
800W 4 mins/ 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Remove outer label.
Slightly loosen one side of the lid.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values½ of a pack (179g**)Per 100g
Energy740kJ413kJ177kcal99kcal
Fat9.5g5.3g
Saturates1.4g0.8g
Carbohydrate12.8g7.2g
Sugars6.7g3.7g
Fibre1.7g1.0g
Protein9.1g5.1g
Salt1.3g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 385g typically weighs 358g.--

