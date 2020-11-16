Heat & Enjoy Beef In Black Bean Sauce 385G
- Energy740kJ 177kcal9%
- Fat9.5g14%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars6.7g7%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 740kJ
Product Description
- Marinated cooked beef strips with vegetables in a soy and black bean sauce.
- Marinated beef strips in a rich, soy and black bean sauce
- Microwave 4 mins
- Pack size: 385G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Beef (16%), Onion, Carrot, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Sugar, Black Beans, Ginger, Red Chilli Purée, Chicken Extract, Sesame Oil, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Garlic Purée, Rice Wine, Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Sea Salt, Wheat, Ginger Powder, Molasses, Yeast Extract Powder, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Ginger Purée, Fennel Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Aniseed, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 25 mins Remove outer label and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
(For oven reheat please see base of pack)
800W 4 mins/ 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Remove outer label.
Slightly loosen one side of the lid.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
385g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|½ of a pack (179g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|740kJ
|413kJ
|177kcal
|99kcal
|Fat
|9.5g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|12.8g
|7.2g
|Sugars
|6.7g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.0g
|Protein
|9.1g
|5.1g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 385g typically weighs 358g.
|-
|-
